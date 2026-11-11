Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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Charlie Hadenuff's avatar
Charlie Hadenuff
1d

This insane irrational idea that those vaccinated are at risk from unvaccinated is crazy beyond belief. What's the point of vaccines? If one is vaccinated he/she is “protected” right?..is that not why people vaccinate? For protection and prevention right? How can it be that the reverse is true?..It is illogical, mad insane and plain dumb. Don't these people engage brain before engaging mouth?

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Barb L's avatar
Barb L
1d

Lunatics imo !!

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