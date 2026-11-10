Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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Barb L's avatar
Barb L
3d

Good luck with this bill . I really hope that the climate has changed but I’m not too hopeful.

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1 reply by Alison Bevege
David Brown's avatar
David Brown
3d

An important step to publicise what was done ‘in the background. Btw I’m applying to be a bus driver! Thanks for your work on substack Alison

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1 reply by Alison Bevege
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