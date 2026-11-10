New South Wales will see the first major push in years to end the coercive “no jab no play” rules tomorrow when Libertarian politician John Ruddick brings a new Bill to the state’s parliament for debate.

In 2017, the NSW Public Health Act 2010 was altered to prevent any childcare center or preschool accepting a child unless they have every shot on the schedule, unless the parents could produce a certified medical exemption.

The amendments removed the conscientious objector exemption, so that parents no longer had any ability to say “no” unless they had the money and time to home-school.

List and graphic produced by Grok AI.

It was introduced as an opposition members bill by Labor's then-Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord, and enacted by Coalition Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

It was sold with propaganda that invited you to believe all vaccines prevent transmission and thus keep the community safe.

This is not true of all products. Acellular pertussis vaccines reduce the severity of symptoms but cannot prevent transmission. Influenza vaccines do not prevent transmission, and are of dubious value. Other products such as the chickenpox shot are of dubious necessity since the underlying illness is relatively mild and generates such excellent long-term immunity that parents used to host chickenpox parties to get it over with.

Each child is different, with their own allergies, sensitivities and needs, but parents lost their right to make decisions in the best interests of their child with this 2017 amendment.

John Ruddick MLC has introduced the Public Health Amendment (Immunisation) Bill 2026 to NSW Parliament to end this authoritarian over-reach.

You can encourage the removal of these oppressive rules at a support vigil tonight (Tuesday 10 November) at 6pm outside NSW Parliament at 6 Macquarie Street, Sydney.

You can also watch the adjourned second reading debate in the NSW Legislative Council on Wednesday 11 November (tomorrow). Parliament is open from 10am. Be there 20 minutes early for check-in and security. There’s no way to know what time the actual Bill will be read, but Question Time starts at 11am.

UPDATE: the vote has now happened, the results are in the story below.

Those who spoke up were bullied

This medical coercion had been brewing silently in Australia for years, as laws were quietly changed to penalise people who chose not to vaccinate.

Hard-working academic Judy Wilyman traced the rise of coercive vaccination laws in her well-researched book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom.

You can read her excellent Substack on the arguments against mandatory childhood vaccination, co-written with regulatory expert Dr Phillip Altman here.

Dr Wilyman came under the most extraordinary and unprecedented attacks, even while completing her PhD at the University of Wollongong.

The hand of the pharmaceutical lobby is never open. It hides behind public-private partnerships and NGOs, through which it lobbies politicians. It also engages the intelligence agencies, because industry means jobs, which for them now means “national security”. Corporate interests are often mistaken for the national interest.

I have finally finished my book, here’s a sneak preview of the cover. It examines this hidden hand.

Cover art by Rizaldy Valencia

Slowly the assumptions were reinforced in our political elites and newsrooms, that these “miracles of science” were safe by category and that people who didn’t take them were backwards, stupid and posed a health risk to everyone else.

Industry money drives debate

The “jobs jobs jobs” profit incentive that drives the vaccine debate is nowhere more visible than in Melbourne which suffered the longest lockdowns in the world before being rewarded with a $3 billion Moderna mRNA factory.

An unknown amount of public funds were used to build the $3 billion Moderna mRNA factory in Melbourne, with the Morrisson Government’s secret deal subject to procurement irregularities according to the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).

It was breathlessly announced in December, 2021, by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a joint press release with Coalition Health Minister Greg Hunt, Industry Minister Angus Taylor and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham.

It’s worth noting that Simon Birmingham and Susan Ley were leading names behind a Change.Org petition rubbishing Judy Wilyman’s PhD.

They wanted a $3 billion mRNA factory before the shots had even been approved in Australia, and before they knew for sure if the technology would be safe. The Government wanted its factory for “health security” and hired Big Three consultancy firm McKinsey to make the case for it.

Secret Moderna Factory report now public domain

The McKinsey case cost taxpayers about $2.2 million dollars and has been kept secret until now.

But in a win for Letters From Australia, a redacted version has now been released under FOI, attached below. It took nearly a year to get it. You can find it under FOI 300652. I’m still trying to get the redactions taken off.

Foi 300652 Report 2.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Any member of the public can put in a Freedom of Information request: the government works for you, your taxes pay for these reports, so this is another way that you can get involved. It’s not hard, just fiddly. You can find out how with simple internet queries.

Doctors striking back against AHPRA tyranny - sign the petition here

The Australian Medical Professional’s Society (AMPS) has a new petition to call for a Parliamentary inquiry into the conduct of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

From 2020 onwards AHPRA and the Medical Boards, were transformed from professional standards organisations to brownshirts, persecuting doctors and head-stomping the health profession into promoting the new gene-based covid shots.

Their infamous March 2021 directive to health professionals threatening punitive action if they criticised the products on social media created a suffocating professional environment where doctors were censored.

Shockingly, AHPRA itself reported in 2023 that there had been 20 attempted suicides of medical practitioners affected by regulatory processes over just four years, the petition says.

The petition lists examples of medical practitioners subjected to relentless and prolonged investigation over their politics or covid dissent, where no patients were ever harmed.

These examples include familiar names such as Dr William Bay and Professor Charlie Teo, made famous by their brave and public stance for opposing the covid gene-vaccines.

The list also includes an anonymous Victorian doctor suspended for social media posts: “Too frightened to be named. Living in poverty.”

AMPS has been at the forefront of pushing back against the medical tyranny that suddenly overwhelmed Australia during the covid panic.

If you’d like to help them, get involved and sign the petition here.

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Edits/Corrections: 10 November: an apostrophe and a typo

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