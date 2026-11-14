Censorship is not about stopping you from speaking. It’s about stopping other people from hearing what you have to say.

There is just one Senate vote standing between you and Permanent Canberra’s new censorship push, the Digital Duty of Care Bill.

If you don’t want it, then you have next week to fight it off: see the Senate contact list at bottom.

Media castes: guess who the Untouchables are

There’s a lot wrong with the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 [Provisions].

The most sinister creation is the revivification of British colonial tactics used in India, where strict social heirarchy pitted groups against each other. Indian castes had to compete against each other to improve their status. A social-credit-score system stopped them from uniting against the British for more than a century. Divide et impera.

This Bill creates a caste system for journalists that can later be used to silence narratives the government doesn’t like.

Just like the defeated Misinformation Bill from 2023 and 2024, this new power grab outsources censorship to social media firms.

It contains broad terms and vague definitions of harms for social media firms to police. They will implement the censorship with AI through the design and operation of their services.

It creates a two-tier media system.

Corporate media such as the ABC, SBS, Guardian, Nine Newspapers, AAP and Reuters are the Brahmins. They are exempt as “professional news media”, enjoying a privileged carve-out.

Independent media such as Rebel News or Cafe Locked Out, and solo journalists such as myself have no protection. We are the Untouchables who will be censored. When the government doesn’t like what we say, we won’t be classified as “real” journalists.

Filmmaker Gabriel Shipton told the Cardi Girls on Café Locked Out just how far this can go. Watch the excellent interview here.

“During the fight to free my brother Julian Assange, everyone accused him of not being a journalist,” Shipton said.

“Because he wasn’t an official ‘journalist’, all of a sudden all the rights and protections of a journalist were not afforded to him, and so it was OK to lock him in a prison cell for five years, because he wasn’t ‘a journalist’. And it gave everybody in the media an excuse not to defend him because he wasn’t part of their journalism club.”

Shipton said the Bill gave protection for the class of journalists that works for the media corporations, but took it away from independent journalists, citizen journalists or people like Julian who run websites like Wikileaks.

Instead of protecting a class of people, protection needs to be given for the activity of journalism, such as sourcing and publishing information, as it was in the 1990s, Shipton said.

“Those are the activities that need to be protected, not special labels that people get. Some of the best journalism comes from people like Julian Assange or independent journalists who are operating outside this big media system.”

Credentialing and access-blocking is already used to manipulate newsrooms, as journalists at the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) media drinks heard on Monday night.

Compliant journalists are granted access to newsworthy documents and interviews, creating career incentives not to be critical.

The answer to this is solidarity, the union concluded. But in a competitive industry with shrinking jobs, solidarity is hard to find. Especially when a divide is created between powerful media houses and powerless freelancers and independents.

People can’t help liking status, that’s how we primates are wired. Nothing makes human beings feel more important than having a new caste of inferiors created under them.

Journalists are not immune to this temptation.

For example, on Wednesday I attended NSW Parliament to cover the debate over Libertarian MLC John Ruddick’s Bill to return the vaccine choice to parents that was lost in 2017 (story here). Because I don’t regularly cover NSW Parliament I am not a member of the official Press Gallery. I needed to record audio on my mobile to aid my note-taking, but phones are only allowed in the press gallery. I spent almost an hour pleading my case (with the much-appreciated help of the MEAA). It was to no avail. I had to sit in the public gallery, without my phone but with a random woman muttering behind my right ear the entire time.

The large media firms will enjoy this new moat around their operations. Privilege is enjoyable. This Bill appeals to the worst in us.

Status games are a tool of control, because journalists will fear being cast out and so are unlikely to complain. They will internalise government narratives and even cheer them on, as we witnessed during the covid panic.

Access castes are now being created elsewhere across the bureaucracy for control.

ABC journalist and MEAA federal president Michael Slezak spoke out against plans to create tiered access to ASIC corporate registry details, which would drop a veil of secrecy over business journalism.

Ordinary people and independent journalists wouldn’t be able to chase conflicts of interest because simple information about who is on which boards would become too costly and difficult to get.

Even “state-sanctioned scribes” would suffer, as Slezak notes: “Every user outside government and the company itself would lose access to important information currently available to them.”

For revealing this in the Australian Financial Review (archive here) Slezak was punished.

This is how you build a digital cage so the inmates don’t see the bars. You segregate people into different classes then incentivise them with status, access and privilege. They will compete against each other, and backstab for treats.

This is how they mean to control journalism, and therefore to control you, because your thoughts are made possible only by the information you have access to.

There is plenty wrong with this Bill and you can read and hear about it from a variety of sources on the Submissions page here.

There are excellent submissions from the Free Speech Union of Australia, Alexander Hatzikalimnios, Australians for Science and Freedom and the Australian Medical Professionals Society.

The NSW Council for Civil Liberties submission (55) was a big improvement on their recent history. Even though they didn’t mention this Bill at their annual general meeting, they made a submission in which their very first point was that the Bill had no express human rights or freedom of speech safeguards. Wow. Finally they’ve noticed! They asked for statutory protection prohibiting platforms from retaining biometric or identity data used for age verification. They asked for a mechanism of redress for individuals whose speech is wrongly suppressed. Wow. It would have been better if they just rejected the Bill entirely instead of playing footsie with it, but it’s a big improvement. Bravo, NSWCCL.

Selling it to you with child safety

Any time a Bill is sold with child safety, you should be highly suspicious.

I remember 2008, when Labor introduced legislation to force Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to censor blacklisted websites so we would not see them.

Think of the poor children in danger of pornography, bestiality and extreme violence.

Then they put Wikileaks on the secret blacklist. Surprise!

Wikileaks leaked it, the government was shamed and the idea was scrapped. Former Labor Communications Minister Stephen Conroy slinked off complaining that Wikileaks was “irresponsible”.

Anika Wells is the new Stephen Conroy, selling this Bill with child safety nonsense.

There are many more laws on the books now than there were in 2008 to deal with criminal behaviour and incitement: so go ahead and use them instead.

Children are best taught to navigate technology by their parents, teachers and responsible adults - not by AI censors. Talk to your children.

You know the vote is coming fast because the propaganda has stepped up, playing on deeply-held assumptions.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell while allegedly hanging off the side of a train on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Train services stopped.

I was there at Milson’s Point station. I saw the stationary train, the scores of fire trucks, ambulances, the care flight helicopter landing in Bradfield Park, and the crowds of commuters who couldn’t get home.

The public immediately blamed social media with the media calling it “train surfing” and the police calling it “buffer riding”.

Top: Milson’s Point train after a teen fell, November 12. Bottom: CareFlight helicopter, Bradfield Park. Pics: Bevege

Media outlets all reported NSW Police Inspector Luke Barrett’s afternoon briefing in which he said:

“We would really like to take this opportunity to encourage any person that is considering or actively engaged in this type of activity to not get caught up in the social media hype, in the videos that circulate around … glorifying this type of activity.” - source, The Guardian.

This isn’t new. Naughty teens were killed or injured riding outside trains all through the 1980s and 1990s, often to graffiti them, before the advent of social media. You can see a list on Wikipedia.

The tragedy is real. But it will also be used to sell the Senate on a law that can be used for something else entirely.

How to take action now

In 2023 and 2024, ordinary Australians stopped Permanent Canberra from passing the Misinformation Act, the bureaucracy’s biggest power grab for years.

We stopped it by physically going in to our Senator’s offices and politely telling them that we would record how they voted on that Bill, and campaign against them at the next election if they voted for it.

It means much more than a petition or an email. Be polite - but do try to go in person if you can. It carries real weight.

Senate will vote on this legislation in the next two weeks because the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee must deliver its report before 20 November.

They are likely to vote on 26 November but it could come before then, so you’ve got about a week.

Here is a PDF file of every Senator’s contact details around the country. If you spot an error, let me know in the comments section and I will correct. I’ve also posted the entire list as an image at bottom.

Senator List 449KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

US Corporate Empire: this Bill is part of the agenda

Permanent Canberra’s preferred censorship model is to hide it by outsourcing it to US social media giants. Administering censorship via “independent” agencies within the bureaucracy who are unaccountable to the voting public ensures the public has no say. These agencies work closely with US corporations, however, who are “stakeholders”.

The censorship then comes at us from “community standards” set by these corporations in their terms of use on the products they offer.

This integrates our bureaucracy into a corporatist US empire, using some of the same tactics that the British once used in India to create a compliant administrative state.

You saw during covid that independent nations were transformed into a corporate network of vassal states. The decisions did not come from our elected representatives, because they all moved in lockstep with other nations, on someone else’s globalist framework.

This Bill appears to be part of that agenda.

American citizens enjoy constitutional free speech protections which shield them from the worst excesses of their corporatist system. Australians have no such protection, only a cultural tradition that has been terribly eroded.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is pushing for constitutional protection for free speech via a referendum. Their policy page says they will attempt to dismantle the laws and administrative bodies that restrict it. Source: here.

This was brought up at the MEAA media drinks night on Monday, to the panel speakers, before a room full of left-leaning ABC and Guardian journalists who are predisposed to dislike One Nation.

Renowned human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, who defended Julian Assange, put principle ahead of politics. She told them bluntly that it doesn’t matter who puts it forward.

“Great,” she said.

It doesn’t matter what your politics are. Australia needs to move now to protect independent journalists, citizen journalists and free speech.

Here is where this leads: sidelining outsiders and later, arrest.

Look at Avi Yemini being hauled off by police for covering a student protest against Pauline Hanson in Melbourne this week.

Setting us up for more of the same

You will notice that former US congressional staffer Julie Inman-Grant, who worked for Microsoft and Twitter before inexplicably becoming Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner, gets more powers under this Bill.

Most importantly, the e-Karen gets the ability to issue link deletion notices to search engines.

Search engines are how you access the internet. They are the choke-point. If it doesn’t pop up in the search then you can’t find it.

The e-Karen also gets to determine the metrics that companies have to use to submit their written risk assessments, which must come at least yearly. She gets the power to make her own rules as to the guidance, standards and metrics the platforms use to assess and report this safety. Imagine what you can ram through that provision.

The digital platforms will thus create a bunch of metrics on alleged “harm” that the censors need to justify expanding their suppressive powers with more legislation.

It’s a self-licking ice-cream cone.

This is creating a fake new industry, feeding “experts” that purport to be qualified in social media “harms” and “misinformation”, when there is no qualification that enables someone to identify these in a way that you are not able to.

The corporations will provide the pseudo-scientific data for the academics to fabricate the intellectual basis for more of what we don’t want.

Readers will recall the dodgy research ACMA used to lobby for the Misinformation Censorship Bill. Links here and here.

That is where we are now. This is urgent, but we still have a week to turn it around.

This Substack is written free and in the public interest. Please take what you like with attribution.

Visit me on Twitter here at LettersFromOz.

Join the FightBack with Craig Kelly and Anne Khoury at their monthly public forum, 7pm Thursday 26 November at Guildford Leagues Club, Guildford, Sydney West.

Good Knights at the Golden Sheaf Hotel, Double Bay, Sydney East, first Wednesday of the month at 6pm.

CONFERENCE: Australians for Science and Freedom are hosting a conference in Perth this weekend, November 21 and 22. Independent journalists Jo Nova and Maryanne Demasi will be there alongside Adam Creighton from The Australian.

List of Senator contacts below - go in person if you can

Edits/corrections: 16 November: added 2 image snips from the bill, corrected a spelling error. Changed comments to subscribers only to prevent spambots. 17 November: added pointer to ASF conference November 21 and 22.

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