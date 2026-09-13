Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
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More about the contributions of Professor Robert L Clancy in the field of Jab development and Harms.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/robert-llewellyn-clancy-am-endotoxin

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
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Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?

The Most Shocking Document Release Of The Last 100 years

Anybody who tells you these “vaccines” are safe is somewhere between hypnotized, dishonest, and malicious.

As these Pfizer documents lay bare, our bodies are nothing but their field of sadistic experimentation, their wealth gain, their total self-appointed right to destroy life, while raking in billions, maybe trillions, and even guilt-tripping their endless victims for not promoting “vaccines” once they have been crippled. Even the dead are expected to promote vaccines from the grave, via their surviving loved ones.

Yet you are an “anti-vaxxer.”

And this is a fate worse, they make clear, than death.

But no need to believe “anti-vaxxers” anymore—here’s the data from Pfizer, of everything these predators have “observed” in their victims, whose lives they are ostensibly so insistent upon “saving” and who were healthy before the shots, but spellbound by fear, and sacrificed by an unspeakably cold-blooded media

Celia Farber Dec 06, 2021

May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.

Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.

BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/

The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Obvious Questions:

1) These vaccines are not mRNA and they never were, by US Supreme Court Law 2013 they are ModRNA DNA because they are patented.

2) To make the vaccines, Moderna first had to have the Covid-19 Neucloids virus to create them from, which Moderna did from before 2013.

3) Does a Gene Therapy modified, but previously Human, but now Trans Human, have any Legal Rights, as there does not seem to be any Laws in place relating to them.

4) If mRNA is the key to Heaven and universal to all "natural life forms" on this planet, what door does ModRNA DNA open at death?

5) What Legal Standing Does a genetically modified Trans Human (as above) owned by a biotechnology company or others, have, in a Human Court Of Law .

If the above link is blocked go to Simply Confess which is free, go back a few days and get the link from there (and some other stuff) replace the stars with https and .com

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