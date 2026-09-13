Interference in judicial independence, terrible injuries, censorship and a broken drug safety system: these were some of the devastating issues heard as more than 25 leaders and experts from medicine, politics and civil society called for a Royal Commission into the covid response disaster.

“Just look at what you have done,” said Forest of the Fallen volunteer Rosemary Marshall from the stage, surrounded by injured and bereaved people holding their stories up.

Some were too unwell to make it to the event.

Forest of the Fallen volunteer Rosemary Marshall at the podium on Thursday surrounded by the injured. Source: Rumble

The anger was palpable at the sold-out event at The Juniors in Kingsford, Sydney, on Thursday.

More than 140,000 injury reports have been submitted to the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Despite the injured telling their stories to the TGA, the drug safety regulator had not even bothered to respond to them, Ms Marshall said. The TGA did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

“But it is not only the TGA that should hang their heads in shame,” she said.

“AHPRA, politicians from all sides … the doctors who knowingly continue to gaslight the injured and who are still now administering this poison, and of course, the media. All appear to be under commercial control.

Letters From Australia emailed the TGA for right of reply, but no response was received.

The speakers, introduced by Club Grubbery organisers Graham Hood, a veteran Qantas pilot, and paramedic John Larter, were on a tight schedule of five minutes each. The full event can be watched here on Rumble or on YouTube as per the Bullseye video below.

Dr John Campbell opened from the UK via livestream, saying many of the same issues Australia is facing were also experienced in the UK, almost as if there had been some co-ordinating factor.

Senator Malcolm Roberts (One Nation) told the crowd that the terms for a Covid Royal Commission had already been written and approved by the Senate.

“They’re ready and waiting to go.”

Senator Roberts helped organise three cross-party covid inquiries from his Senate office. When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backflipped on holding a Royal Commission, the parliamentary mood changed, Senator Roberts said.

They were angry, and that’s how the Senators voted in the Royal Commission terms.

Dr Phillip Altman, a pharmacologist with 40 years of drug regulatory expertise, told of how the TGA was not properly following up the reported deaths, leaving them forever indeterminate.

“I firmly believe the reason our TGA are able to admit to only 14 deaths and not to tens of thousands of deaths due to the covid jabs is because I regret to say the TGA is intentionally avoiding the follow-up of the reported deaths.

As freedom of information releases have revealed, 35 Australians died the day they were injected but the TGA had not properly followed them up.

“Our safety surveillance system is broken,” he said.

Dr Altman asked the crowd to stand up if you had been seriously injured by a covid vaccine, and several people stood. Then he asked people to stand if they knew someone who had died or been seriously injured: almost everyone stood up.

One woman at my table ran weeping from the room.

Dr Melissa McCann, who is spear-heading the Covid Vaccine Class Action, told of a young man who had to have a heart transplant after being vaccine injured.

She spoke of how Australia’s National Cabinet, whose deliberations are secret, had decided to mandate the covid vaccines through the states and territories, as the Commonwealth couldn’t.

The federal compensation program, now closed, only recognised 10 narrowly defined injuries, and most of the covid vaccine injured could not get any help.

Dr McCann called the compensation scheme “frankly, offensive”.

The Federal Court is now deliberating on whether the Class Action seeking compensation for the victims can be heard or whether it should be struck out.

If you wish to support the crowd-funded class action, you can donate here.

Interference in the justice system

Lawyer Tony Nikolic told the astonishing story of what appears to be interference in the independence of the judiciary after Fair Work Commission Deputy President Lyndall Dean was disciplined following her dissenting judgement over influenza vaccine mandates in 2021.

Jennifer Kimber, a receptionist worked for nursing home Sapphire Coast, had reacted badly to an influenza shot and so refused to take another mandated flu jab. She lost her job.

Deputy President Dean dissented in her September 2021 judgement on Jennifer Kimber v Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care Ltd, finding that Ms Kimber had been unfairly dismissed. The full judgement is here.

She went on to comment on the covid gene-vaccine rollout, then in full swing, stressing the covid products were not designed to prevent transmission, and that the threat of job losses for the unvaccinated was coercion.

Tony Nikolic with a slide from his presentation. Source: Rumble

Deputy President Dean brought up the Nuremburg Code, concluding:

“Freely given consent to any medical treatment, particularly in the context of a clinical trial, is not optional. Coercion is completely incompatible with consent, and denying a person the ability to work and participate in society if the person does not have a COVID vaccine will unquestionably breach this fundamental and internationally recognised human right. Can COVID vaccinations be mandated by employers on health and safety grounds? [130] The short answer to this question, in almost every case, is no.”

She also quoted from the Great Barrington Declaration and wrote:

“In summary, the powers to make PHOs cannot lawfully be used in a way that is punitive, and human rights are not suspended during states of emergency or disaster. The current PHOs (Public Health Orders) have moved well past the minimum necessary to achieve public health aims, and into the realm of depravation. It is not proportionate, reasonable or necessary to “lock out” those who are unvaccinated and remove their ability to work or otherwise contribute to society. PHOs, by their nature, are designed and intended for short term use in the event of an emergency or crisis. They are not intended to be an ongoing vehicle to enforce significant deprivations of our civil liberties. The COVID pandemic started over 20 months ago. The time is fast approaching where the reliance on PHO’s will no longer be justified on public health grounds, particularly where there is such a significant intrusion on individual liberties.”

After her dissenting judgement, the Fair Work Commission went through Deputy President Dean’s social media posts. They complained to Parliament to get her investigated. She was taken off the bench, excluded from all full-bench work until she had completed a professional conduct training course.

The process was the punishment.

“Her reputation was tarnished and we know whether in medicine, law … a part of that process is to tarnish you, to hurt your reputation,” Mr Nikolic said.

Deputy President Dean then recused herself from adjudicating any future workplace vaccine cases on the grounds of bias, and regional coordinators who allocate work were told not to allocate those matters to her.

Imagine what the rest of the judiciary thought when they saw this.

“This evidence is Royal Commission material,” Nikolic said.

Science ignored

Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy, who pioneered immunology in Australia, gave a succinct presentation showing the mRNA vaccines had no antigen concentration control. If you have too much antigen, it induces tolerance and the immune response becomes negative.

“It’s a very narrow band of antigen that actually stimulates immunity,” he said.

“Once you get too much, you turn off the immunity.”

Left: Professor Robert Clancy on Thursday, pic: Bevege. Right: His new book

Professor Clancy has a new book out, COVID and the Corruption of Medical Science, a collection of his writings for Quadrant, available here.

Quadrant editor Rebecca Weisser has just written a Spectator feature: Clancy of the Overlooked: The Covid Warnings that Came True, detailing how the pioneering professor was correct in his warnings and yet the establishment would not listen.

UK Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish followed Professor Clancy with revelations that he had witnessed his cancer patients relapsing after mRNA booster shots. The mRNA products had reduced the T-cell response, he said.

“If you really reduce the T-cell response, you’re going to lose control of cancers that are controlled by the T-cell system,” he said.

Dr Phillip Altman, a pharmacologist with 40 years of drug regulatory expertise, told of how the TGA did not properly follow up the reported gene-vaccine deaths, leaving them forever indeterminate and under-counting them.

“I firmly believe the reason our TGA are able to admit to only 14 deaths and not to tens of thousands of deaths due to the covid jabs is because I regret to say the TGA is intentionally avoiding the follow-up of the reported deaths.

As freedom of information releases have revealed, 35 Australians died the day they were injected but the TGA had not properly followed them up.

“Our safety surveillance system is broken,” he said.

Dr Altman asked the crowd to stand up if you had been seriously injured by a covid vaccine, and several people stood. Then he asked people to stand if they knew someone who had died or been seriously injured: almost everyone stood up.

At that point, just after Dr Altman mentioned the brave NZ whistleblower Barry Young, a woman at my table ran weeping from the room.

People have been gaslit and isolated for so long that the relief of finally seeing support just undid her.

Professor Robert Clancy onstage on Thursday, flanked by experts. Pic: Bevege

Sydney neurosurgeon Charlie Teo was the first speaker. He took to the stage to protest the censorship of the medical governing bodies. He had raised the problem of neurological injuries following the covid gene-vaccines, especially the mRNA products. He had seen these problems his patients and in the literature. An anonymous doctor reported him to the HCCC (Health Care Complaints Commission), which wrote to him to ask why he had made negative comments about the vaccine, he said. They escalated the matter to the Medical Council which Professor Teo expects may sanction his ability to practise medicine in Australia. Professor Teo stressed that he was not against vaccines.

“I am here because the censorship of the medical governing bodies is abhorrent,” he said.

“The very essence of any democracy is rooted in freedom of speech. To censor doctors whose job is to disseminate knowledge, even if that knowledge may one day be proven wrong, is unacceptable.”

Where to from here

The event heard from the wonderful Kara Potter representing vaccine injured organisation CoVerse, Spectator journalist Alexandra Marshall, NZ vaccine database administrator and whistleblower Barry Young, Lawyer Katie Ashby Koppens, NSW Member of the Legislative Council John Ruddick and UK parliamentarian Andrew Bridgen.

Also present either in person or on the livestream were Senator Alex Antic, former senators Gerard Rennick and Craig Kelly (who got a standing ovation), Raphael Lataster who has debunked some of the nonsense modelling claims that the gene-vaccines ‘saved millions of lives’, Sharon Cousins, Josh Hawkes, Ben Falconer, Julie Sladden and Professor Ian Brighthope.

It was literally a cast of thousands.

Not everyone billed was able to speak, as they ran out of time. The event sold out days before. The energy is clearly there.

However the question of how effective a Royal Commission might be remains hanging in the air.

The hope of the evening was to have a Royal Commission that these issues might finally be heard by a truly independent arbiter and reported on in the media so that people might know.

A Royal Commission is the highest, most thorough and most authoritative structure we have to hold government to account.

However, it was succinctly and gently put by Dr John Campbell right at the start: the same phenomenon has been witnessed in each and every Western nation.

Our democracies have all been sidelined in a similar manner.

Power has been re-routed around our institutions and our countries do not appear to be responsive to the public. The civilian public has lost control of the nation. Legal carve-outs have enabled liability exemptions for corporations and for national security operations. They don’t have to follow the same laws that you or I do.

Would a Royal Commission be able to remedy this? Or would it simply be gamed by the same powerful interests that have been able to thwart any honest reckoning for five years, as similar inquiries have in the UK and elsewhere. Would they simply pull the national security card, which enables all sorts of rights-destroying legislation passed in the last 20 years to be implemented so that nobody is ever held to account.

Would any fair media coverage be held? Or would news coverage focus on side-issues, willfully blind to the mRNA disaster so that the US-military-backed industry can roll on undeterred.

Some were excited to see Jason Morrison at the Daily Telegraph writing on the event. His story mentioned Charlie Teo’s presentation and free speech. It briefly mentioned vaccine injuries quite far down, but the mRNA was not mentioned.

Highwire journalist Del Bigtree closed the event from the US via livestream.

“The big genius Bill Gates and many others had is to use health as the weapon to bring in authoritarianism,” Bigtree said.

Unwinding that authoritarianism may take decades, but a Royal Commission might be a good first step.

Bigtree recounted the time his father told him to lay low instead of sacrificing his hard-won career to make the documentary Vaxxed.

Del had an image of himself crouching down in tall grass as Nazis surrounded him.

He immediately knew: laying low only works if they can’t see you.

“If they know where you are, and they’re coming for you and they’ve surrounded you, laying low is the most futile thing you can ever do,” he said.

“The moment you realise they know where you’re at and they’ve surrounded you, the only intelligent thing you do is you stand up, you look for the weakest place in that circle around you, and you charge it, and you fight like hell.”

If we push for a Royal Commission, we are at least in excellent company, charging together with the scientists, doctors, lawyers and activists who had our backs.

While we wait, the mRNA carnage rolls on.

Public Health Amendment (Immunisation) Bill 2026 update: NSW MLC John Ruddick introduced the Bill with a Notice of Motion on March 26. The text of the Bill is not yet available, but Mr Ruddick has described it as removing “no jab no play” requirements to restore vaccine choice to parents. For more on the Bill see Cairns News here.

On Thursday night, Mr Ruddick said the Bill would be introduced to the NSW Parliament on November 11. That means Mr Ruddick is expected to commence the second reading speech. The full text of the Bill will be available then. For a Bill to become law in NSW, it must pass through three readings and a lower house vote.

The Bill’s website is here.

Edits: 13 September 2026 - shortened the intro, re-ordered first few pars, moved a subscribe button, reworded slightly, added a photo, corrected Fair Work Australia to Fair Work Commission. 14 September: added a par to clarify not everyone got to speak, that the TGA has failed to respond to their right of reply request, corrected Senator John Ruddick to Member of the Legislative Council John Ruddick (the legislative council is the state house of review, analogous to the senate), added an update on his Public Health Amendment (Immunisation) Bill 2026 announcement.