Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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Watchman Williams's avatar
Watchman Williams
4h

There is no doubt that politicians do not have authority to alter the demographic makeup of Australia without reference to the people by way of referendum. As multiculturalism became the political fashion, Australians Against Further Immigration (AAFI) conducted polling that demonstrated that multiculturalism and incompatible immigration had no support amongst citizens. As a result AAFI urged successive governments, of both flavours, to suspend immigration pending the conduct of a referendum on the issue. Both major party groupings rejected the notion out of hand, and no support was ever sought from the public.

When elected governments refuse to consult the people on issues that completely change the culture of the nation, they are exercising power, not authority, and the name for that is fascism.

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
4h

This UN/WEF sponsored mass-migration is everywhere. We have just returned from Portugal and Spain. The locals are all suffering the same problem (and talking openly about it). Mass migration of culturally incompatible people, a two tiered justice system, unable to afford to live in their own cities, rising crime, woman and girls no longer feeling safe, visible homelessness and of course rising (unaffordable )TAXES to pay for it all. It's global and by design. In order to better understand why this is occurring we need to identify....WHY it's happening (it's not organic) and WHO is profiteering. The Great Replacement is happening - it is social engineering of division.

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