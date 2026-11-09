Australians are a minority in the nation’s largest city, Sydney, and we are starting to notice.

Roughly 2000 people braved heavy rain on Sunday to protest against the nation’s unsustainable policy of mass migration.

Two teens, Kaylee, 18, and Daisy, 17, said large numbers of migrants have not assimilated, leaving the suburbs unfamiliar and sometimes threatening, so they showed up to help future generations.

“It’s for young women like ourselves to feel safe on the streets, to be able to walk out and enjoy our lives, with the ability to feel safe with the people and the environment around us,” said Daisy.

Australia Marches rally 8 November, 2026. Pics: Bevege

“Go Australia: fight, fight, fight!” said Kaylee.

Their faces and surnames are with-held for safety, as hard-left groups such as the White Rose Society and anonymous activists such as Andy Fleming and Tom Tanuki label those who speak out as “fascists” or “Nazis” and put them on lists to be doxxed.

For a young person that can mean losing employment or worse.

A 60-year-old father was brutally bashed with a baseball bat in his own front garden in Torquay last week after confronting a teenager and a man destroying his One Nation signs.

Sydney was the penultimate rally in a whistle-stop tour by the Australian Lobby Group, which raised donations to fund a truck to tour the nation’s capitals, organising rallies. The tour ends in Canberra next Saturday, November 14.

The ALG campaigns on a platform of “Australia first” and says it advocates for the public, who have been left behind by the nation’s corporate and political insiders. It is not connected officially to any political party but often hosts One Nation speakers.

The immaculately dressed Joel Jammal of Turning Point Australia helped direct the march.

Joel Jammal at the rally. Pic: Bevege

Rally organisers Scott Challen and Dean McCrae told the crowd to smile and wave at any counter-protesters: it drives them crazy.

The rain kept the leftists away. Less than 100 counter-protesters from Refugee Action Coalition, Anarchist Communist Federation and the NSW Young Greens turned up at Town Hall, out of sight.

Australians couldn’t afford to buy a home or have children, even before the latest interest rate hikes, so the native-born demographic is shrinking.

The official figures tell the story. As of the 2021 Census, there were 5,231,147 residents of Greater Sydney of which 56.8 percent (2,970,737) were born in Australia. Only 31 percent of residents had both their parents born in Australia. Figures here.

Since then, the numbers have worsened. Sydney’s native-born population has been outnumbered by migrants who also often enjoy higher birth rates.

Immigration protest, Macquarie Street, Sydney, 8 November, 2026. Pic: Bevege

Sydney’s total population grew to 5,638,830 residents as of June 2025, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Figures here. This was almost entirely due to migration.

Greater Sydney picked up 78,400 more in net overseas migration (entrants minus leavers) in the year to June 2025. Natural increase, which is births minus deaths, was less than half that, at only 30,100.

The Sydney suburbs growing by natural increase are usually those where new migrants are having babies.

For example, the ABS figures for June 2025 show the suburb with the largest natural increase of births over deaths was Schofields - East with 530 people.

Only 16 percent of Schofields residents record Australian ancestry. Among the foreign groups that dominate the north-western suburb, the largest is Indian at 25.1 percent. English is spoken at home by a minority of 40.7 percent of Schofields residents, according to the 2021 Census QuickStats figures.

Haymarket in Sydney’s CBD had the largest growth from net overseas migration in the year to June 2025 , a gain of 1300 people. Haymarket is Chinatown: bubble tea, yum cha and high-rise apartments.

The government plans for this to continue: official figures forecast 13.4 million more migrants over the next 40 years, as MacroBusiness economist Leith Van Onselen revealed.

Sydney residents are fleeing to cheaper parts of Australia because they can no longer afford even the rent, crush-loaded by competition from overseas. Net internal migration was negative 33,300, for the year to June 2025.

Sydney’s twin icons, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, are a synechdoche for Australia. Where Sydney goes, so goes the nation.

The rally moving through Hyde Park. Pic: Bevege

Aussies are leaving, even from Perth, where Australia is about to lose one of its finest independent journalists, Rebekah Barnett who writes Dystopian Down Under.

The young mother announced she is taking her young family to Bali, citing the rising cost of living, increasing authoritarianism and the coercion of Australia’s no-jab-no-pay policies that punish parents who choose not to inject their child with every shot on the vaccine schedule by removing the subsidy that covers 95 percent of childcare fees. Without that subsidy, it’s not possible to afford childcare and return to work.

The majority of Australian citizens have been against mass migration for decades now, including those who themselves migrated in.

Both Labor and the Coalition consistently raise the numbers because that’s what their business donors and political backers want. It raises headline GDP figures while lowering the quality of life.

The universities want incomes from foreign fee-paying students, unions and developers want building growth, the banks want housing loans, and the corporates want to reduce wages and shirk training with plug-and-play foreign workers.

The only people left out are the public, silenced by the threat of being called “far right” or “racist”.

We are forced to celebrate “yummy food fairs” but at the same time ignore the Islamist shooting of Bondi or Victoria’s $13 million machete amnesty with its 45 machete bins.

Scott Challen setting up the live feed outside St Mary’s Cathedral. Pic: Bevege

Not all cultures are compatible.

This doesn’t matter when hostile cultures are few in number, but it matters a lot when they are numerous enough to form enclave voting blocs such as those in the federal electorates of Blaxland and Watson.

The Australia First rally marched past NSW Parliament in Sydney’s CBD, chanting “shut the gate” and, more worryingly, “remigrate”.

Remigration of millions of citizens is not going to happen. But the call may stretch the Overton window, giving ordinary people the space to oppose mass migration and multiculturalism without the social censorship that suffocated reasonable debate for decades.

The speakers raised ethnicity and culture, and the lost respect for the heritage Australians who built this country before the mass migrations of the post-World War II era.

Replacing Australian culture with ethnic enclaves has been the third rail of Australian politics, the conversation nobody wants to have.

Tradition, morals, values and ancestry all matter. Culture matters. It matters to Anglo Australians just like it matters to anyone else. It’s not nothing. Human beings are not economic units that can be plugged in anywhere, but cultural vessels with an ancestral sense of self.

Who has the right to alter the demographics of Australia, without a referendum to ask the people’s permission? Who made those decisions without asking the people who live here? Leftists say the British colonists, who they demonise, never asked permission from the First Australians: but by their own logic they haven’t then the right to do the same thing to this generation, now.

The discussion needs to be had.

The problem is that people are nervous about where it could go.

We all have friends who are migrants, or migrated in ourselves: and we don’t want the people already here, who love our country and want it to work, to be made to feel unwelcome.

There were plenty of non-white Australians at the rally, including people from an Asian ethnic background. Right now, most Australians other than the hard left are united against the failed policy that has driven housing costs into the stratosphere and drastically altered our demographics.

But prominent neo-Nazi Joel Davis was also caught on camera heading in. The problem with this is it discourages ordinary people who are not neo-Nazis, who don’t want to be put in the same basket.

The only answer is to fairly hear the grievances and address them. More free speech is needed, not less.

For a great video capturing the rally, see videographer James McKellar’s YouTube channel Sydney Protest. Link below.

NOTE: The adjourned second reading debate on NSW MLC John Ruddick’s new Bill to end the coercive “No-Jab-No-Pay” regime takes place on Wednesday November 11. If passed, it would restore vaccine choice to parents. For more on the Bill see Cairns News here.

If you are in Sydney, come to the NSW Legislative Council to watch, it’s open from 10am at 6 Macquarie St, Sydney. Be there 20 minutes early for check-in and security. The Legislative Council is the Upper House, analogous to the Senate. There’s no way to know what time the actual Bill will be read but Question Time starts at 11am.

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